University of Akron Introduces Competive Gaming "eSports" as Varsity Sport

By 13 hours ago

Credit UNIVERSITY OF AKRON ESPORTS

The University of Akron is joining a handful of schools around the nation in adding a new varsity sport that will allow students to compete in online video games.

eSports or “electronic sports” have been gaining in popularity at Ohio universities with Miami, Tiffin and Lourdes universities all starting programs since last year. Akron’s team will have as many as 35 students, with a club program supporting hundreds more.

University President Matt Wilson says the program will offer social and academic advantages to students, as well as give prospective students a place to compete.


“You’re talking about an industry that is worth well over $700 million that is growing at an incredible pace. I’d rather be proactive as opposed to reactive, and that’s probably one of the reasons why I’m so excited that we’re taking the leap here in being the first in the area to get in the E-sports arena.”

The program includes its own trainers, uniforms, tryouts and scholarships for selected players.

Tags: 
The University of Akron
eSports
varsity sports
Matt Wilson

Related Content

The University of Akron Introduces New Student Recruitment Initiatives

By Oct 6, 2017
U of A scene
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

The University of Akron has announced several new initiatives to encourage student recruitment and retention.

 The university will be lowering the tuition cost for out of state students and will expand access to a program which guarantees scholarship renewal.   University President Matt Wilson hopes these changes will make their school more desirable to all students.  

University of Akron Forum Focuses on Immigration Challenges

By Feb 3, 2017
University of Akron Student Union Theater
Tim Rudell / KSU

An open forum on immigration drew an audience of about 200 Friday at the University of Akron.

University President Matt Wilson says he put the forum together to give people with questions about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy a way to get accurate answers. 