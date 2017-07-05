The View From Pluto: The Indians Five All-Stars Took Different Paths To The Top

By 10 minutes ago

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is among five players selected to the All-Star game next week in Miami.
Credit Arturo Pardavila III / Flckr

The Indians are sending five players to next week’s All-Star game. That's the most since 2004. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says each player has taken a different path to the top. 

Corey Kluber: "He's from Texas and went to Stetson University, which is in Florida. So he wasn't even highly recruited."

Pluto says Kluber was drafted by the San Diego Padres, but was barely on their radar. "He wasn't even in the top 30 prospects within the Padres organization."

Yet this is his second consecutive All-Star team, He was the AL pitcher of the month for June and this week, set a record with five consecutive double-digit strikeout games. 

Andrew Miller: "He was the opposite of Kluber. He was a first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers. They pictured him as being a left-handed starting pitcher. He starts bouncing from team to team.

"Finally, four  years ago, Boston decides to put him in the bullpen. And it clicked. The Indians got him last summer in a trade. So, while he's a No. 1 pick, he's a failed starting pitcher who found new life in the bullpen."

Jose Ramirez: "He came from the Dominican Republic, playing on the back diamonds not even with the top Dominican players. Paul Mirabelli from the Indians signed him for $50,000, which is pretty cheap. And he just started hitting .300 in the minors all the way up. It took a little while for him to figure it out in the big leagues.

"He's a starting third baseman, a position he played only five times his entire minor league career. And, at the age of 24, he's the youngest Indians All-Star since Sandy Alomar."

Michael Brantley: "He came in the C.C. Sabathia trade in 2008." But Brantley was not the key player in the deal. That was Matt LaPorta, considered one of the best power hitters in the minor leagues. Brantley was "the player to be named later" in the deal. "Now, Brantley is an All-Star and LaPorta, last I heard he's in the banking business in Florida."

Last year, Brantley bared played after undergoing two shoulder surgeries. "I could tell you in spring training there was concern whether he would come back from this."

Francisco Lindor: "This is sort of the super highway to the All-Star team. He was a first-round pick and bolted through the minors. He grew up in Puerto Rico and when he was 13, his parents moved to Orlando and he went to one of these baseball academy schools and learned English."

Lots of players from different paths
"It really is an international sport, with something like 28 percent of the players from Latino countries, and there's an influx of Asian players ,too. 

"And it really is baseball Darwinism, too. These guys are all fighting for their spots. But the reason you want the big volume approach, is you just don't know [who's going to make it and who's not]."

Tags: 
The View From Pluto
Cleveland Indians
All-Star Game

Related Content

Francona Says the 2019 All-Star Game Will Reaffirm All That's Good About Cleveland

By Jan 27, 2017
photo of M.L. Schultze with Indians GM Mike Chernoff and Manger Terry Francona
CLEVELAND CITY CLUB

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is coming back to Cleveland.  The Indians announced today that they’ll host the 2019 All-Star Game.  During  a previously scheduled appearance at Cleveland’s City Club today, manager Terry Francona called it a great opportunity, not just for the team.

The View from Pluto: Indians Need to Increase Performance for the Fan Base

By Jun 28, 2017
World Series at Progressive Field
Amanda Rabinowitz / WKSU

Cleveland Indians fans are attending more games this year than last year, but WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says it doesn’t seem like the team is making it worth their while.

Last year, the Cleveland Indians advanced the World Series and had one of their best seasons when it came to attendance. 

Pluto says the Indians had a hard time selling tickets for the last 15 years, but this year came close to beating an old record.

Indians Unveil Statue of Frank Robinson, the First Black Manager In Major League Baseball

By May 29, 2017
photo of Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Cleveland Indians unveiled a statue honoring Hall-of-Fame oand the Major League's first black manager this weekend. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia has more on Frank Robinson's time in the majors and his moment on Saturday.

Robinson spent much of his career playing for the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles before coming to Cleveland in the September 1974 season. In October, he was named player-manager of the team and compiled a record just below .500 over two seasons.