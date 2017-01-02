What's Next for the Controversial "Heartbeat Bill"?

    Janet Folger Porter (pictured) criticized Ohio's lawmakers for staying on vacation rather than reconvening and overriding Gov. Kasich's veto of the Heartbeat Bill.
Supporters of a strict abortion ban that was vetoed by Gov. John Kasich are not giving up.

Janet Folger Porter has harsh words for lawmakers who didn’t come back into session to override Kasich’s veto of the so-called heartbeat bill.

“They literally chose to stay on vacation rather than override Kasich’s heartless veto of the heartbeat bill.”

Kasich vetoed that ban, which would outlaw abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected Kasich said the 20 week abortion ban he did sign is the most legally sound and sustainable approach. But Folger Porter isn’t giving up. She’s lobbying state lawmakers and more.

“We also are going to be announcing a federal heartbeat bill that will be introduced this coming year during the anniversary of Roe vs Wade.”

That anniversary date is January 22nd.

