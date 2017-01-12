Will Oil and Gas Drilling Increase In the Cuyahoga Valley National Park?

By 23 minutes ago
  • photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park
    The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park says it will watch for new developments in oil and gas drilling in the park, following President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that energy exploration on federal lands should increase.
    JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to open up federal lands for more oil and gas drilling. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on how that might affect the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Right now, there are 91 wells within Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s 33,000 acres. Last fall, the rules governing those wells were overhauled to give the parks more control. Lisa Petit, head of resource management for the park, says she doesn’t foresee new wells being added in the next several years; instead the focus will be bringing the existing wells in-line with the new rules.

“That means that they will have to obtain permits, they will have to develop plans of operations. We will have the ability to charge fees for their operation.

“It doesn’t immediately stop any new oil and gas; it just means that they will have to come under these regulations. And it gives us, as a park, more control over how it happens, where it happens, and then it holds the operators far more responsible for the impacts of the operation on the resources.”

Petit says there are thousands of parcels of land in the park, and for each one, the land could be owned by one entity and the mineral rights by another.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park owns about a third of the land, with the rest either in private hands or owned by the Summit or Cleveland MetroParks.

The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park says the current number of wells in the park has not created any environmental problems, but they will be watching new developments closely to gauge their impact.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
CVNP
Oil and gas leases
Donald Trump

Related Content

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Survey Shows $203 Million Economic Impact

By Apr 27, 2016
photo of CVNP area
CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

A new study shows that the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is pumping about $200 million into Northeast Ohio's economy.

The National Park Service report says close to 2.3 million visitors spent money in the communities near the park, which span about 33,000 acres in Summit and Cuyahoga Counties.

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park is Ready to Build a New Visitors Center

By Dec 22, 2016
Tom Jones / CVNP

The design and development stage for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s new multi-million dollar visitor center should start in 2017.  The project got the go-ahead after the park board recently approved  the purchase of land for the facility. 

Planning for a new visitor center has been in the works for about seven years. Park spokeswoman Jenni Vasarhelyi says the national park has outgrown the current facility.

Why are They Setting the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Fire on Purpose?

By Apr 21, 2016
photo of controlled burn
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A 35-acre section of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park looks a lot different right now than it did at the start of the day.

Along one section of Canal Road in Valley View there are large orange signs, but they’re not warning of road construction. Instead, they read “Controlled Burn: Do Not Report.”

Cuyahoga Valley National Park officials scheduled a controlled burn for the Terra Vista Natural Study Area.

Ohio Republicans Show Support for Oil and Gas Industry

By Sep 23, 2016
photo of Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the state’s highest ranking Republicans are coming out to support the oil and gas industry and its impact on Ohio in an effort to counter rhetoric in the presidential race. 

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has said she’d like to crack down on the use of fossil fuels and create sanctions on the natural gas drilling practice known as fracking.

Deer Culling is Underway at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

By Jan 9, 2017
Whitetale deer
Ohio.gov

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s deer-management program is underway. It’s the second year of a four-year program to reduce the park’s deer population.

The park is using U.S. Department of Agriculture sharpshooters to help control the deer population. It’s collaborating with the Cleveland Metroparks and Summit Metro Parks to collect and distribute the meat to local food banks.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Is Collecting the Stories of the People Who Attended Happy Days Camp

By Nov 22, 2016
photo of Happy Days Lodge
MARK URYCKI / WKSU

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is trying to find anyone who attended a camp for Akron school children that closed nearly 70 years ago. Happy Days Lodge is now an event space and rental facility in Virginia Kendall area of the national park.

But when it was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, it was a camp for children from the Akron Public Schools. Now, the National Park Service is collecting oral histories from people who attended the camp.